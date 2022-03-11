‘We have a lot of pain and damage to undo’: Congresswoman on AAPI attacks

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., on the surge in attacks against Asian Americans and potential solutions to reduce the violence.

