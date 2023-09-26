Louisiana governor requests federal emergency due to salt water in Mississippi River

A severe drought is raising concerns that salt water from the Gulf of Mexico could reach water treatment plants near New Orleans, disturbing the entire water supply in the region.

September 26, 2023

