Louisiana killing spree suspect Dakota Theriot captured in Virginia

A 21-year-old man from Louisiana who allegedly fatally shot his girlfriend, her father and her brother before driving in a stolen pickup truck and killing both his parents was captured Sunday.
1:24 | 01/27/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Louisiana killing spree suspect Dakota Theriot captured in Virginia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

