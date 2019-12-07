Transcript for Louisiana residents prepare for Tropical Storm Barry

Very may still be miles away but grand isle Louisiana is already under water and with Bayer still gaining strength. From New Orleans to baton from Morgan City and all along the coast of Louisiana. I'm in here my whole life this is the normal thing. They prepared. Most residents. Heeding warnings from authorities and preparing for beard it. Just trying to secured might lose them because we about it but it is about it about a team around. He's not alone forests are also scrambling to get out of town in for some. Easier said than done. If I happening that's the way I read that in how this but they I would stay out now from Baghdad. Unsuccessful cannot go home early settlement is gonna wait out the line. But we're seeing on the air and the work is continuing to keep everyone see so far. The beating thousands of national Guardsmen and closing hundreds of floodgates. Including this nearly half deterring just this afternoon nobody should take this storm. Likely just because it's supposed to be a a category one it's always been about the rain and that remains a dreary significant. Threat. With the Mississippi River expected to crest at nineteen feet two inches from the top with the Levys. The river is how you're than it's ever been with a storm this size approaching. But officials say they remain confident the levees will not fail. And authorities say be cut theory is not a fast moving storm they are asking residents to be vigilant even after. Here in the white temple because they face some areas with you rain. Not to pour out. But all weekend. With vicar ABC news New York.

