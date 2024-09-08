Louisiana skyscraper demolished after hurricane damage

The tallest building in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was imploded on Sept. 7 after a four-year vacancy due to damage sustained from Hurricane Laura, local news reported.

September 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live