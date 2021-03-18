Louisville officer sues department for alleged discrimination

More
Officer Philip Satterthwaite filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department for allegedly discriminating against qualified applicants, particularly Black officers.
2:11 | 03/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Louisville officer sues department for alleged discrimination

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"Officer Philip Satterthwaite filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department for allegedly discriminating against qualified applicants, particularly Black officers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76525113","title":"Louisville officer sues department for alleged discrimination","url":"/US/video/louisville-officer-sues-department-alleged-discrimination-76525113"}