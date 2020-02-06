-
Now Playing: Family of slain Louisville EMT files wrongful death suit
-
Now Playing: Who was George Floyd?
-
Now Playing: Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter talks action of activists and allies
-
Now Playing: A new generation of activists speak out on what they want
-
Now Playing: Who are the people looting stores amid protests?
-
Now Playing: 2 college students speak out on being struck with taser by police at protest
-
Now Playing: New tropical depression forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico
-
Now Playing: Doctors expect to see more COVID-19 cases after protests
-
Now Playing: Minnesota AG reacts to results of George Floyd independent autopsy report
-
Now Playing: 'Professional agitators' charged for violence against police
-
Now Playing: Protests sweep the nation as many condemn violence
-
Now Playing: Bishop overseeing St. John Episcopal Church reacts to Trump's visit
-
Now Playing: Police use tear gas, push back peaceful protesters for Trump church visit
-
Now Playing: By The Numbers: Economic Impact for Millenials
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 1, 2020
-
Now Playing: Houston police chief on protests and death of George Floyd
-
Now Playing: A leading voice on racism in America on whether protests represent tipping point
-
Now Playing: Protesting during a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Troops poised to deploy in nation's capital