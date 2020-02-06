Louisville police chief fired after deadly shooting

The officers involved in the shooting did not have their body cameras turned on.
And a developing story from Louisville where crowds on or a restaurant owner shot and killed by law enforcement Monday. David Mack dean died as officials returned fire at someone who they say fired up than the officer's body cameras were not turned on. Matthew's body was a left at the scene the police she has been fired state police will investigate.

