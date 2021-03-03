Transcript for Major flooding continues in the South

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in eastern Kentucky because of a potential dam failure. Flooding from heavy rain is threatening the dam and the small city of Jackson a medical center in nursing home were among the places evacuated. A fatal up now earlier Wednesday forecast. No rain is expected today in the flooded areas of Kentucky West Virginia and Tennessee but new video shows the scale of the disaster a camper van. With swept away by the fast moving waters of the Kentucky river in Lexington. Looking at the radar Southern California and parts of the southwest will see rain today and up to six inches of mountain snow will be the first rain in Los Angeles since January. Checking high temperatures sixty and LA and things are warming up in the northeast 59 DC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.