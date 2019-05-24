Transcript for Man who abducted 13-year-old Jayme Closs to be sentenced

Today is sentencing day for the Wisconsin man who has pleaded guilty to kidnapping Jimmy Claussen killing her parents. 21 year old Jake Paterson faces a mandatory life sentence. He is admitted to killing James Anthony's clots than holding Jamie for 88 days before she escaped saving herself. Paterson could make a statement in court today before he sentenced. Nobody tell the that proposed deal involving Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and many of the women are making accusations against him. The 44 million dollar tentative settlement would put an end to the sexual misconduct claims from several women. About two thirds of that money would be divided by plaintiffs which include want things alleged victims. The rest would go to pay legal fees the settlement does not affect the criminal sexual misconduct case. I guess Weinstein yes pleaded not guilty to those charges. The trial is scheduled to start. In September.

