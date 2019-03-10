Transcript for Man accidentally shoots, kills son-in-law who was trying to surprise him

Okay back on Tuesday October 1. 11:36. PM at 1014 Coronado court gulf breeze we have shooting. The suspect or should say complainant in this was Richards and 61 years old white male who lived at that address. The victim was Christopher Bergen 37 years old and he was from Norway. About 9:30 PM in an unrelated incidents that Dennis its homeless relative starts banging on the front door of this home. It startled mr. Dennis he goes out he runs the person off. Mr. Bergen flies in from Norway to surprise mr. Dennis first birthday. He arrives at about 11 o'clock at the airport goes directly to the house and Coronado court. At 1130. Mr. Dennis here's the same type of banging on the back to ordinary hurt on the front door earlier. So he turns on the back porch light. He steps out and mr. Bergen jumped out of the shadows scary mr. Dennis. Mr. Dennis gets up one round striking mr. Byrd and killing him instantly. So our investigation has revealed that this was totally. Accidental. It was a really sad occurrence. And that no charges. Are warranted in this case he was totally startled he jumped out of the bushes and actually Mecca according to the report growling sound when John buses. Mr. Dan Scotto one shot and likes and it was a it was shot that went straight times are pretty much. Christopher berg and Mary mr. davis' daughter and they were all residents. Norway. And you know I'll tell you this much anybody who's religious after Unita printers and accuses its I can't imagine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.