Transcript for Man allegedly stalked ex, sent her 4,000 texts after she dumped him: Police

Like a story line from a terrifying movie this man accused of making his x.'s life a living nightmare for the last year and a half deputy state. Pro plunk con take Hernandez tracked his ex girlfriend's every move. On and offline until he was arrested in this Thousand Oaks neighborhood very can't buying. Yeah and I was shocked that it happened in this neighborhood. Deputies say the couple dated briefly but she broke up with him that's when the harassment started with 4000 texts and 300 calls. All from different numbers. Then deputies say he hacked into her social media I clap and PayPal accounts to change her information and track her movements. And when she moved from her home to get away from him detectives they keep all of her here to this Thousand Oaks neighborhood. Neighbor Bruce burger confirming he'd recently noticed someone suspicious. I would drive out and then a return laughed and weren't. Available. Don't nervous my family's in the house asleep and our only see somebody and I but there's been construction guys tune in somewhere around maybe it's a construction. Detectives arrested the suspect right in front of the victim's house Heidi in his car behind to Sanjay. That happens it it's just like this bedroom community. So I'm really some eyes. It's unsettling to be liking it emanating that's going.

