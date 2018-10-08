Transcript for Man appears to have been bitten by shark in Texas

Am crystal beach families enjoying the sun sand and surf are also talking about the sharks. And deacon of dogs. And the new movie coming out may. What day since they announced. This shark bite picture was released after the Galveston County sheriff says a man was attacked on his owner right thigh while first thing we want. He was coming down here and see if they sell anything it'll happen around 10 AM use this scenery drive in trades for told the 42. Swimming near the first and bar when he felt the time it got out of the water. It at least as it was decided to dry into the local EMS station to get help because there wasn't much blood. But hours later along this same stretch of water these are short that people are now searching for sharp teeth. Any today my wife actually found itself. They say it's a pretty good area for shark. Today's sharp bite me not be far from their minds if you get them back but for many won't stop them from getting back into the water this shark is gone it's not like it. Lives here reporting from crystal beach Shelley Childers thirteen Eyewitness News.

