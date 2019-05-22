Transcript for Man arrested for gunning down transgender woman

On Sunday may nineteenth finally AM 25 district personnel responded to a radio call for a person with a gone at 34 of six north eleventh street. Upon arrival officers observed the female lying on a site suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fire department medic unit number four responded transported the victim temple hospital. Where she's where she was subsequently pronounced at 5:33 AM. Good to see that was identified as Michelle Washington forty years old. During the course of our investigation is suspect call the suspect was identified as we've nearly twenty years old. On Monday may twentieth three million Wii is marina rights and provided a statement the homicide investigators. Admitting to shooting this Washington on the highway thirty for a six north eleventh street. On Sunday may nineteenth at approximately five or wait a mr. mailing assaults will be charged with murder violation of uniform firearms act and related offenses.

