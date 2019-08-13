Transcript for Man arrested after opening fire at VA hospital

And it Chicago police brought down a man who was walking into a VA hospital started firing an assault weapon. Investigators say officers managed to get him. Get to him within thirty seconds no one was hurt police have not revealed the man's motive or who he may have been targeting. The suspect is not believed to be a veteran breaking overnight in officer is dead after issued out in Southern California and a suspect has also been killed. To happen during a traffic stop in Riverside investigators say the officer was filling out paperwork to impound the suspect's pickup truck the suspect thing got in the officer's vehicle. And fired a shotgun. The 34 year old officer died at the hospital however after he'd been shot he managed to radio for help the first two officers to arrive were wounded by the suspect. A third shot and killed him police have new information on the suspect's background.

