Transcript for Man charged with killing boy in attempted exorcism

The case against Pablo Martinez is in federal court because the six year old boy we know only by the initials GB was on the past we got he reservation. By treaty with the Pasqua yawkey nation major crimes there are federal. With the FBI leading many investigations. His appearance here at federal court was our first chance to get a look at tableau Martinez but we will have to simply describe him to you. Because cameras are not allowed in federal court he walked in wearing a black and white striped jail uniform. He's in his early thirties of roughly average height. He has dark hair a dark beard and dark rimmed glasses he did not really say anything tearing his appearance. His attorney decided not to argue for release on bond at this point. He said there's still a lot of information to gather yet and he might reopen that request sometime in the future. The FBI's criminal complaint says would tribal police arrive. He told the pots we hockey police department they would not understand. And that they were not in the right mindset or belief Martinez allegedly told police GB was demonic headed demon inside if it. And that he needed to save him. And told police he poured hot water doubt GB's throat. The past we occupy our department took the job a better university medical center he was pronounced dead there. The report says Martinez told police and the FBI the boy had been having fits of rage while giving to try other bats he said. He saw something evil in GB and knew he had the cast the demon out. He said he held the child's head under the faucet for five to ten minutes with water running into the boy's mouth and notice the hot water was testing out the demon the report says another child was in the tub to when that child left the bathroom crying. GB's adoptive mother intervened and called 911. Craig Smith cake on nine on your side.

