Man charged with murder in death of Georgia mother and her 3 young children

More
Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, was charged with four counts of murder in the stabbing death of Jerrica Spellman, 29, and her children.
0:29 | 07/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man charged with murder in death of Georgia mother and her 3 young children
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, was charged with four counts of murder in the stabbing death of Jerrica Spellman, 29, and her children. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64424872","title":"Man charged with murder in death of Georgia mother and her 3 young children ","url":"/US/video/man-charged-murder-death-georgia-mother-young-children-64424872"}