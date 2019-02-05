Transcript for Man charged with raping young girl for years at NYC day care

Out of any details and a child rape or rest in the Bronx the owner of a daycare charge a thirteen year old girl coming forward saying that she was raped over a period of four years. When she was younger. I would machines reported here Waller live in a king's bridge heights section. There. And can overnight we got our first look at the man that police say raped this little girl. Over that period of four years he was walked out of a precinct overnight and he said they say that it. He ripped this little girl repeatedly take another look at your screen at sixty year old. Alberto Hernandez. This is him walking out of the Bronx special victims unit pay thirteen you'll grow came forward this week. Claiming they years ago Hernandez raped her several times. Inside the Maria Cortez a daycare Q what Heath avenue the alleged abuse happened over the course of four years. When she was between the ages of six and ten years old police say this is a child care center. That Hernandez is operated with his wife for the past 25 years he's now facing thirteen criminal charges including rape. Criminal sex act and predatory sex assault so walking out BS special victims unit last night Hernandez did not say anything to reporters he may have more to say in court today. When he's arraigned before judge reporting live here in kings' rich heights and your smaller channel seven Eyewitness News.

