Transcript for Man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old girl

Yeah. Hot tempers flared outside a home of the 3000 block of north Embry where police arrested the second suspect as yet unnamed who was being sought in the case. Police would later come out of the home with two bags of potential evidence but not the gun that we're looking for. And tonight police released this mug shot of the other man arrested thirty year old Freddie that is of that 3300 block of eighth street and Chester. He has been charged with the murder of two year old nickel that Nevada. The shooting and injuring of her mother and a contractor who was shot in the stomach. Police say the motive as in most shootings across the city a dispute with the child's father over drugs we. Clearly targeting that hale house the child's father was not only to time but we believe that that's where that beef was was. You know the suspect and the child's father. And a 3300 block of water street where the shootings happened Sunday a sea of candles and balloons have consumed the ports outside the home. But the family it's still too painful to talk about their loss but through a spokeswoman issued this statement. In our morning we are happy the wheels of justice are moving on behalf of nickel that because at the end of the day it's about her. But it's also clear this tragedy continues to torment others on the block. Others who wish they could say that a two year old being shot dead in an argument over drugs paints a distorted image of human life. But they know it doesn't. May be costly. And knowing that. Justice was done well at least one child. I'll leave babies valued value left and right. From the stupidity of people having guns and don't know what to do what.

