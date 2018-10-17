Man on death row for 1999 slaying now linked to another murder that same month

More
Kassie Federer was shot dead in Baton Rouge on Sept. 13, 1999.
0:30 | 10/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man on death row for 1999 slaying now linked to another murder that same month
A home. And. And and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58570549,"title":"Man on death row for 1999 slaying now linked to another murder that same month","duration":"0:30","description":"Kassie Federer was shot dead in Baton Rouge on Sept. 13, 1999.","url":"/US/video/man-death-row-1999-slaying-now-linked-murder-58570549","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.