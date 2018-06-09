Transcript for Man dies after electric scooter accident as companies push for wider use

And we were promotions in time you saw me you probably talk emotions are high for Chris Phillips because my. Our brother my best friend on Sunday he say goodbye to his only brother Jacoby still working and how stone king dot I wish. I just know already is eating Phillips on the inside. Still king's body was found at this intersection off munger around 4 AM Saturday police say his legs and hands were battered. Bruised and that he was asking for help. 500 feet from his body a line rental scooter broke it in half. The 24 year old often rides home when he gaze off work its DRG restaurant Phillips less on his brother a life. Right before surgery my initial reaction is he's going to be fine. He's gonna make through a wake up a wall have a good laugh about this but that laugh. Never came swilling and still thinking brain was too much that's it was very just. I'll expect it you know DPD is now trying to piece together what happened. Investigators say still looking told someone he fell off the scooter and asked them to order him a lift. When a driver showed up still teen was and responsive and 911 was call. The injuries that he sustained on certain parts of his body. Doesn't add up to. Just all but Phillips thinks his brother may have been hit by car doesn't look like he fell off a scooter indicted. It doesn't yet DPD says it found no other vehicle debris nearby for Phillips not having closure. Only makes his brother's death. Harder misses. Me. The most significant death in my life that I've ever had to deal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.