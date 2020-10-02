Transcript for Man drives van into GOP registration tent

One of the volunteers called nation is standing right here when that van pulled up she says. She thought you slowing down to get a bumper sticker instead she says that a slowing down he celebrated route this tent here he says the only reason she got the wedding is because an on the other volunteers and yelled for her to move. SIA's athletic down. That he didn't heat gunned his engine and headed straight. Volunteered for the Duvall county GOP say at the end narrowly missed them and drove into their ten chairs and table. At the register people to vote in a Wal-Mart parking lot Saturday afternoon. He was waving like he was coming over for trot sticker. So that leads me to believe it was intentional. According to the Jacksonville sheriff's office detectives aren't sure in seeing is politically motivated. But are investigating that possibility. I don't know if he's if you're just upset about something else or was political motive at love's gonna follow that up we take them very seriously and and anybody in Ross a political process in this country you know these to be taking pictures. Lieutenant Larry Ellison detectives are looking for an eighty style brown Chevy van what the yellow striped on the bottom of the man. Witnesses in and handwriting as white in his early twenties in with brown hair they say he also recorded in denies phone the gave and then middle finger before driving away. We are not going to be run away. In fact real rededicate our efforts to be in more places and more numerous than before. Several politicians including mayor Lenny curry senator Marco Rubio and president Donald Trump have addressed the incident. President trump tweeting quote law enforce and has been notified. Be careful tough guys who you play what Jay says says detectives requested video from nearby businesses as part of the investigation. Caylee Traci first coast news on your side.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.