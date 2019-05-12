Transcript for Man hit with shovel, slashed in alleged hate crime

I got tag are more that you are here slashed across the knife from his forehead to east sheik did you ever see if you go this far. Then aren't our Romero turnaround this 25 year old has too many stitches to count after being sliced by a box cutter and hit by a shovel. In what police call a hate crime. I believe has the harm Arafat could whenever he sees me he starts currently there are forward whenever he would like common means I would ignore it. By yesterday every fund it. And I guess there aren't referred. It hit me he had trouble and he hit me with this horrible and then we expect a few punches and that's when he won his pocket and he pulled about the park's car. Carter he's thankful he was not blighted but he's afraid you'll see is alleged attacker again Andy Smith lives just doors away from his mom. No answer if Smith's home after being released on personal recognizance. I just told I don't I don't think the only thing he's just saarc then I have to lake. Remember him when I look at my face for direct from her right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.