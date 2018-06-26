Man jumps onto wing of plane after scaling fence at Atlanta airport, police say

More
He then pounded on passenger windows while standing on the wing of the plane, according to Atlanta police.
0:44 | 06/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man jumps onto wing of plane after scaling fence at Atlanta airport, police say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56186523,"title":"Man jumps onto wing of plane after scaling fence at Atlanta airport, police say","duration":"0:44","description":"He then pounded on passenger windows while standing on the wing of the plane, according to Atlanta police.","url":"/US/video/man-jumps-wing-plane-scaling-fence-atlanta-airport-56186523","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.