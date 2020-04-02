Man kills family’s dog, punches child in face

More
Robert Edwards, 38, allegedly hung a dog with an electrical cord because it was barking.
1:36 | 02/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man kills family’s dog, punches child in face

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"Robert Edwards, 38, allegedly hung a dog with an electrical cord because it was barking.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68733276","title":"Man kills family’s dog, punches child in face","url":"/US/video/man-kills-familys-dog-punches-child-face-68733276"}