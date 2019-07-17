It's Morning, America: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 House passes resolution condemning Trump tweets, remembering John Paul Stevens, Apollo 11 crew member returns to the launch pad, and more.

50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch The moment Ohioan Neil Armstrong hit the moon's surface still lives on through the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in his hometown of Wapakoneta, Ohio.

50 years later: Astronaut Michael Collins returns to the Apollo 11 launch pad Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins reflected on the mission that brought man to the moon on the 50th anniversary of the launch.