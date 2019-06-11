Transcript for ‘Have You Seen This Man’ podcast: Breaking down episode 4

We just heard episode for them. And one of the things that jumped out at me and I'm curious what you thought when you heard this is that relatives of lesser you banks were called before a grand jury in Columbus. Tell us what that means and why that would be significant. Well it's significant if there's a grand jury investigation. Grand jury proceedings are secret proceedings and that means that someone goes in front of the grand injury or injuries been impaneled. And they are being examined by prosecutor. It's the very beginning of the criminal process. And everything that you say is under penalty of perjury and and there is no cross examination then and so you are there to tell your story in front of generally about 23 people. If you line in front of the grand cherry. It is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison aunt Horry. I. I think it raises the stakes in a way that perhaps. This family may not have written it's they would get to at this point right so if you have a family member. That has been speaking. With. Lester. And you have a family that perhaps cents last money or sheltered him even briefly. What do you do with that and you don't have an attorney if you present while Europe for an injury to. What do you do it. Ring so there's some question about whether Lester returned. 20 hi now. To the funeral the family member. Using the name uncle PM and I'm curious for the people if that happened for the people who were brought in to that circle. Well what are than in what are the requirements now on them are what are. What are the legal issues that they have to confront if they were in a room with plaster and have been asked of that. Well if they've been asked about it in front of a grand jury. They could either be different. You always have that you're disposal or they have to tell the truth. Cannot. Because it fits I didn't see lesser. It wasn't fair. And he was there and they did see him and the airline. And it began is that's her entry. So that's a very difficult position to be in. As a family member and it's also your again sort of straddling that line. The legal line and the moral line as a family member. But now there are real consequence. Right there there are limits to family loyalty. I would imagine so I mean in and there are oaks. Will go to prison for their ambulance. You may very well could now. The other thing that we got to sort of sense of a little bit in this episode was Lester is life in LA and I'm just curious because. Nowadays it seems to be very hard. To hold damage with nothing more than a fishing lines as security. And although they are so many people that. Work in Shannon's. Tell me about that is there I mean it is there a black market economy or shadow economy that Lester could continue to survive absolutely. Absolutely. I think. We see it today. And I certainly think in the nineties. I think that existed aid me in. You know if he was doing yard work. If you is doing any kind of work off the books. It's very possible that he stayed painfully inflate firm. For a long time. And we heard a little bit about the kind of work he was doing like at the mattress factory where people would walk in the door and asked her job as her work. Absolutely. Absolutely I think there are a lot of employers that they do that painting houses. People often times. Will pick up. You know folks I'm on street corners for day jobs are illegal on jobs Larry so I I think it's. Very very possible he was big strong man. That he was able to increase shoot himself and work. Over and over and over again. That's not very far fetched. Listen for free now on the apple podcasts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.