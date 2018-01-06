Man in allegedly stolen vehicle leads police on slow-moving chase

More
The man was allegedly driving under the influence, and it took officers four spike strips and nine different pit maneuvers to stop him, according to ABC station KABC-TV.
1:39 | 06/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man in allegedly stolen vehicle leads police on slow-moving chase
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55592840,"title":"Man in allegedly stolen vehicle leads police on slow-moving chase","duration":"1:39","description":"The man was allegedly driving under the influence, and it took officers four spike strips and nine different pit maneuvers to stop him, according to ABC station KABC-TV.","url":"/US/video/man-stolen-vehicle-leads-police-slow-moving-chase-55592840","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.