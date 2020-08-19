Man threatened to shoot Jewish camp: Police

Nicola Pelle, 58, of Inwood, Long Island, was charged with making terroristic threats after allegedly saying he was going to shoot people at the Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island's children's camp.
