Transcript for Manafort hearing postponed until July 31

I'm Trish turner at the district court in Alexandria Virginia where a federal judge has just postponed the trial. A former truck campaign chairman Paul Mann of port with a rare win for the defendants. The judge is giving him a week. To look at documents. They were recently delivered to their team by the special counsel. Robert Muller's prosecutors. A big Paul all of the documents came from. Paul manna for its former accountants it's bookkeeper is to these are documents they were anxious to see and pour over. So the judge granted them six act straight days they're also going to keep the jury selection on track. They're going to begin tomorrow to take twelve jurors or alternates are probably most striking at this. Hearing today we captives to see Paul metaphor for the first time he was jailed back in June. For alleged witness tampering the grand jury air in DC at the other case in DC. Handed down indictments it's worth this obstruction of justice and so he's been in the jailer percents and so it was interesting he walked in and that dark green jumper. Did not have handcuffs on it was during classes we have seen that before. And at one point seemed relaxed he'd turned around blew a kiss to his wife. With a couple of seats back. And he just generally looked relaxed so he'll come back tomorrow for jury selection and then about six days this trial is scheduled to get under way. I'm Trish turner you're listening to ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.