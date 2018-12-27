Transcript for Manhunt on for suspect who killed cop

We move on now and to California and that desperate search right now for and alleged cop killer that took place after. What they call a routine traffic stop in Southern California in the town of Neiman our wheel cars following the latest there. Good morning and if that manhunt is taking place right now across this area after the police officer was shot and killed just hours. After Christmas authorities here say they have surveillance video. But the suspect inside of a local gas station buying two packs of beer and cigarettes. He did walks out of Baghdad stationing gets into a gray Dodge Ram and they say that the shooting took place during a traffic stop just moments after that. 33 year old run Nils saying. Was shot and killed he was a seven year veteran of the new mint police department here in California he was also a husband and a father to a five month old. Baby boy he is the 52 member of law enforcement to be shot and killed. In the line of duty. This year and you can see your outside of the police department they have set up a memorial here you can see they have. Balloons they have some flowers there's also a memorial fund that has been set up to help the officers damn late while the search continues authorities of actually. Located the suspect's truck that gray Dodge Ram it was ditched in a mobile. Home park nearby but there is still no sign of that suspect. This is a shooting that is really rocked this community. And ripped one family apart. Just days after Christmas. Davis. He well it's particularly hard to. Any time of the year to have something like this happen especially this time no doubt two we hope we need to find that cop killer at some point fairly soon. Our thanks to will card area in the town of new men in California.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.