Transcript for Manhunt underway for 'extremely dangerous' suspect in triple killing

Monday we began an investigation. Into a triple homicide that occurred in the city of Paris where three bodies were found in the cemetery. Over the past 3 days are central homicide unit has been working. Around the clock to adapt by timeline. Possible motives. Identify a suspects and witnesses and going over surveillance. Video throughout the throughout the city. What we where we have come right now is where we have identified a suspect in this case and we are asking the public for their help in locating him. The suspect it we have identified. If we can put it up on the screen is. His name is Jose Luis Torres Garcia. He also has Elie is it aliases of Jose Torres Garcia Jose Luis Torres. Ismail Garcia and Israel Garcia to terrorists he's a 33 year old Hispanic male he's five foot nine. 180 pounds black hair brown eyes his last known addresses in the Paris mead valley area. He does have ties. To the city of San Jose and Michoacan Mexico. He is driving or he could be driving a dark blue 2001 GMC Yukon. With a California license plate of four. 363. At this time we believe that day. This person acted alone in this homicide. We obviously are considering him armed and extremely dangerous. And we are asking members of the public that if you come in contact with him are you know his whereabouts T please do not make contact to notify. Local law enforcement immediately.

