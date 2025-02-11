Marc Fogel's family shares excitement surrounding his release from Russian prison

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with the mother and sister of “wrongfully detained” Pennsylvania teacher Marc Fogel, who was recently released from a Russian prison after three and a half years.

February 11, 2025

