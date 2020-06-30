Transcript for Marine Corps commandant: Bounty claims ‘were news to me’

The head of the Marine Corps is also responding to the charge that Russia may and put a bounty on American service members in Afghanistan. C news chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz sat down with a Marine Corps common on general David Berger asking him what the military new. About the potential threat. This the first I've heard of it so I suppose. Mike you and I read about those two to complete investigation and sort through all that but I don't know anything more than an honestly. You've been in Afghanistan you've you've been on the ground there. So does it surprise you that this might have happened. Based on your experience. Where we operated in southern home and we didn't have. To mine Alex Russian influence he could have been but I was not aware of it. So then. There are stories over the past couple weeks worries surprise were news to me because I don't recall any thing in any event intelligence reports. Maine and I don't remember anything about that. Whether we you know whether it would surprise me just in a broader context. It takes a lot to surprise me now. So maybe not. We'll see. But one of the things that common done stresses is that he wants the Marine Corps to continue to be a deterrent to places like Russia. And China. No matter where they are in the world wincing. All right thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.