Transcript for Married San Diego detectives killed in crash

American flags draped around the bodies of the fallen officers before being placed into the corners vehicle. Today we lost tomb. It is just a big blow to double team time. Following Friday's fiery triple fatal wrong way crash police motorcade escorted the coroner's vehicle out of the south and on the fifteen freeway. Were it eventually arrived at the medical Examiner's office a tremendously painful day for all those involved. He's not experiencing in Delaware a rather large department. Yeah officers mobile content that's and sub stations. So there they know each other well as the good cover for each other several questions remain Friday night like whether the officers were on or off duty. And where they were driving to before their lives were taken in the collision. That the seemed eagle police department will continue to grieve for years to come. I'm sure it's been hitting him. News across the good stuff news.

