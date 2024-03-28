Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says state will do a full evaluation of all critical bridges

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge could cost as much as $4 billion and took the lives of six people.

March 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live