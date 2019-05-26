Transcript for Massachusetts man arrested after investigation into death of 13-year-old Chloe Ricard

Good evening his name is Carlos Rivera he's 47 years old and he lives with his apartment building in Lawrence neighbors here say. They haven't seen him in days five days after thirteen year old Chloe were car died under mysterious circumstances her father described how he got an early morning text from police. Telling him there's been an arrest of all the way one. To go to what was go to. It. She. She couldn't believe it neighbors and Carlos Rivera lives alone in the first floor this apartment building in Lawrence. Authorities say Khloe and another girl who sixteen were staying with him Sunday night. BC he gave equally drugs in that the next afternoon he dropped her off. Board's general hospital where she died a short time later that you believe this man is responsible yes yes yeah. You can't fight child's. Drugs Dorn says he and his wife are Chloe was staying at a friend's house that night. He says he's never heard of Carlos Rivera who's now facing charges of giving drugs to a minor and indecent assault. Rivera will be arraigned Tuesday the same day funeral services begin for Chloe stopped thing. You know this is named Al Rivera speaking tonight he can you heat removal at Dari McDonnell. At this point Rivera is not charged with causing Khloe is death the medical examiner has yet to determine exactly how she died. In Lawrence David needing to be CBB news in a high.

