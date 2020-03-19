Massive economic package gets the president’s signature

More
President Trump signed a $100 billion Families First coronavirus response stimulus to establish free coronavirus testing to all and paid emergency leave.
3:01 | 03/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive economic package gets the president’s signature

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:01","description":"President Trump signed a $100 billion Families First coronavirus response stimulus to establish free coronavirus testing to all and paid emergency leave.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69687745","title":"Massive economic package gets the president’s signature","url":"/US/video/massive-economic-package-presidents-signature-69687745"}