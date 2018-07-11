Massive fire erupts at Colorado oil and gas facility

Authorities said thousands of gallons of diesel were burning; residents within a one-mile radius were told to evacuate.
0:10 | 11/07/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive fire erupts at Colorado oil and gas facility
To be index the massive fire in Weld County Colorado flames and black smoke pouring from an oil and gas facility thousands of gallons of diesel burning. Residents within a one mile radius told to evacuate.

