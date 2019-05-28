Transcript for Massive twisters cause catastrophic damage in Ohio, Indiana

And we begin was very dangerous weather in the midwest air rapper fire line of tornadoes tearing across Ohio in Indiana. And at one point they were so close together that one actually crossed the path carved by the other there's lots of damage. But thankfully no deaths I want to go to. Elisa Donovan with our affiliate WR TV in Pendleton Indiana. Let Elisa can you just tell us exactly what you're seeing there on the grounds. Yes Kimberly what we're saying is a widespread damage let me just show you a sample of what is going on in this city right now. These crews are working to remove it largely free from the front of this house. That is one at several trees that we've seen. Collapsed on to homes and just next door you can see this gentleman here he's the homeowner we spoke with him earlier today. He's been able to get some of that chopped off but there is also a tree on his house. Behind him you can see the power lines are written down. Underneath else there are also some cars that are covered in trees. This is just the situation here in Pendleton Indiana today we talk with emergency management a little bit earlier and they said. Their main priority today is getting that power back on for residents so they are working to get all of those trees off of those power lines. So that they can do that the hope is to have most people restored today but there will be many residents that will not have that power restored. Until the next few days they've had utility crews from across the state and Kentucky coming up. To help with this situation and that restoration efforts now the good news with this storm moving through. Is that there was only one minor injury every wind heated that alerts when that tornado alert came in. And got to the lowest parts of their house is an into bathtubs and most people. We're safe. Yet definitely happy to hear that I just want to ask you. How rare is it to see this many tornadoes at this time of year I just feel like there's so many right now. You know what it is spraying and it is. Central Indiana and I think most meteorologists can say that. This is just what it's like here and I will say that the people I talk to here in Pendleton had not seen a tornado come through this area but there have been other ones here in Madison County. I write Elisa Donovan and Pendleton Indiana thank you so much we appreciate the updates.

