Now Playing: Mayor apologizes to Muslim kids told to leave pool

Now Playing: Funnel cloud forms over Brooklyn

Now Playing: Grandmother attacked by bear inside her New Hampshire home

Now Playing: Climber survives 300-foot fall from Mt. St. Helens

Now Playing: Somali-Americans handcuffed after erroneous 911 report from caller now being sought

Now Playing: Restaurant shames customer for paying in coins

Now Playing: 10-year-old girl shot dead by masked gunmen who opened fire on crowd

Now Playing: Fatal shooting of pregnant mother 'not random,' police say

Now Playing: Woman impaled by umbrella at beach

Now Playing: Man who walked 20 miles to his job gets car from company's CEO

Now Playing: Las Vegas shooting victims sued by Mandalay Bay hotel owners

Now Playing: Police nab 'possible serial killer' wanted in connection to murder spree

Now Playing: Woman in critical condition after being attacked by bees

Now Playing: What happens when you give your kids unlimited screen time?

Now Playing: Newly announced emojis include cupcakes, mangoes and curly hair

Now Playing: Model breastfeeds her baby on the runway

Now Playing: Masked men shoot more than 30 rounds at teen girls in car

Now Playing: DNA spurs big break in decades-old cold case

Now Playing: Husband arrested for trying to kill his wife with ant poison: Police