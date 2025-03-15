Mayor of Jonesboro on impact of tornadoes touching down in northeastern Arkansas

Harold Copenhaver, the mayor of Jonesboro, Arkansas, joins ABC News live to discuss the dangerous tornadoes touching down in northeastern part of the state.

March 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live