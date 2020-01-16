Meet Hulk, the puppy who was born bright green

Junaluska Animal Hospital veterinarian technician Suzanne Cianciulli told WLOS that some puppies can come out with a green tint from meconium, an infant mammal's earliest stool.
Meet Hulk, the puppy who was born bright green

