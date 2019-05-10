Transcript for 4 men found dead in NYC's Chinatown

When the responding officers arrived at the location they discovered on unconscious male line industry. With severe head trauma. As second melon head trauma are also approach you offices at the scene. Two witnesses inform the respond adults is that on all male wearing a black jacket. And black pants struck the victim numerous times in the head with a metal object. And then was observing fleeing westbound on to lawyers street. Forces immediately began canvassing the area for the suspect. And it mulberry street and canal street they Mel fitting description was observed carrying the metal object. Fuels this place that milling capacity her recover the metal object fell further incident. And expand its search of the area reveal three additional victims. Two info on up to these Broadway and one in front of seventeen east Broadway. They're three males on and on east Broadway had severe head trauma or pronounced deceased at the scene. The one mail it to Bowery was pronounced deceased at the same. The second male that's who Bowery was transported to Cornell hospital in critical condition. Personally require scene is a stylish set Bowery and he's Broadway. The NYPD is conducting a street by street camp is for any additional victims.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.