Transcript for 2 men lucky to be alive after giant shark attacks

To say the Aegon is one scenic trip product kayak. And one. Uninvited guests Danny McDaniel and John Chambers were midway through a weekend dive trip to Catalina Island when they decided to feels and down times Saturday afternoon by renting kayaks as a beautiful gorgeous day they've had a league east bound her ship rock a popular dodge on about two miles away or just about there 150 yards away when they Daniel felt something. Push of my kayak to decide not thought John with. Mess with me it was not his friend who is about six feet away him in the kayak move drastically. And then continue to move in the next moment both men and saw what was doing the polish conical. Shaped head right there and a giant. A massive body inches away in the Daniels on the head of a great white sharks some nineteen feet long clamped down on the Kai. Complete drug I had my order up like this the primary thought on top of everything else was don't fall into the water. Other thoughts were oh my god this is. This thing is giant oak crest of crap or crap and then I yelled at him for a bid for him to hit it there let's go and then turned between the two of us and drop then we can see it again. They kept their paddles out of the water and held their breath back to shore they found puncture marks and scratches and two giant shark tees into Kai. Their places of off don't think he took a fortune off. I think it is kind of took a little noble I'm grateful that obviously that I mean I didn't get injured wasn't my time I suppose he literally. Encountered the largest since I've ever seen in twenty years of scuba diving and came away from it on state. It's more for the books. It's not something you want to replicate Michael Jan ten news.

