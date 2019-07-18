Transcript for Mental-health instruction now required in FL schools

Florida's top education official says the new effort to address mental illness in the classroom. There's a lifesaver public official a public school students will now be required to have at least five hours of mental health instruction beginning in the sixth grade. The new requirement will help kids identify symptoms of mental illness and teach them how to help others who may be struggling. Encouraging news in the open toy prices drug overdose deaths and two rocked by 5% last year the first drop since the 1990s. But experts remain cautious saying the government data is only preliminary.

