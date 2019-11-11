Mercury will pass between Earth and Sun

The event known as a “transit” will take place Monday and last for approximately five and a half hours.
0:30 | 11/11/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mercury will pass between Earth and Sun
Get ready for something rare and Wisconsin the planet Mercury's gonna pass between the earth and the sun this is an event called a transit. It is scheduled to start at 7:35 eastern this morning you'll last about five and a half hours scientists say Mercury will be visible as a tiny pin prick. Across the sun's surface and then the next transit second happen for another thirteen years. We haven't yet determined hot look at it. Without their he actually repaid into the sun like you were told not soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

