Transcript for Mercury will pass between Earth and Sun

Get ready for something rare and Wisconsin the planet Mercury's gonna pass between the earth and the sun this is an event called a transit. It is scheduled to start at 7:35 eastern this morning you'll last about five and a half hours scientists say Mercury will be visible as a tiny pin prick. Across the sun's surface and then the next transit second happen for another thirteen years. We haven't yet determined hot look at it. Without their he actually repaid into the sun like you were told not soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.