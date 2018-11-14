Michael Avenatti denies domestic violence allegation

The attorney for Stormy Daniels said he is "confident that I will be fully exonerated".
1:23 | 11/14/18

Transcript for Michael Avenatti denies domestic violence allegation
First of all I want to thank. The hardworking men and women of the LA can mean for their professionalism. And their work today. They had no option. In light of the allegations. Secondly. I have never struck a Walden. I never will strike a woman I've been an advocate for women's rights and my entire career and I'm and it continues. To be asked if I am not going to be intimidated. From stock if what I am doing. I am a father to Q beautiful. Smart. Daughters. I would never disrespect them by touching a woman inappropriately. We're striking a woman. I am looking forward to a full. Investigation. At which point I am confident that I will be fully exonerated. I also want to thank. Everyone for their support that is reached out. You know my character you know me as a man and I appreciate it thank you.

