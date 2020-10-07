Transcript for Michael Cohen back in federal custody

A presidential picks from Michael Cohen is back behind bars Cohen was taken into custody yesterday for violating the conditions of its home confinement. A source tells ABC news he has a book deal and did not want to relinquish the right to publish. He was also seen recently eating at a Manhattan restaurant Cohen have been released in May due to score a virus be years in prison.

