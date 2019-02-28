Transcript for Michael Cohen delivered a number of accusations against Trump

All right well let's turn out to the questions that Michael Cohen was not able to answer he hinted that other potentially illegal lax by the president. Are under investigation ABC's ludicrous are oddity has more on the potential legal fallout Lana good morning. Good morning today good morning Kenneth. Killed Collins testimony is seen as giving lawmakers a road map to investigate the president out during his testimony. Going to that he couldn't go into di tale about the last conversation with president trump because it's part of an investigation by the southern district of New York. Which is separate from the Muller investigation. The southern district says they're investigating quote. Wrongdoing or illegal acts involving trump. A. Is there any other wrongdoing or illegal acts. That you are aware of regarding Donald Trump that we haven't yet discussed today. Yes and again those are part of the investigation it's currently being looked but the southern district of New York. Cullen made it clear he's cooperating with the southern district's investigation. According ABC's chief legal analyst Dan made ready. It could be the most significant moment but calling hearing. First of all that means that there is some other crime or wrongdoing that Michael Coen says he knows about with regard to president trump the special counsel Robert Mueller mandate is limited they're going away in the relatively near future. The southern district of New York. Isn't going anywhere. And you heard Republicans citing that office again and again today that office could become a big problem for president trumped on the road. Go adding that he's in a Constant Contact with the southern district. Now ABC news contributor and longtime truck out like Chris Christie said. That comment would quote send a chill up my spine at the White House and calling expected to be back on Capitol Hill this morning. To testify for his third and final time in front of the House Intelligence Committee. End we will seed from there they will talk about prop perhaps Russia and some of the topics he touched on the other hearing today from an I don't know we'll be watching referred to 83 thank you Mona.

