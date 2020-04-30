Transcript for 5 Michigan businesses file lawsuit against governor’s shelter-in-place order

Signature soft vis international realty here in Birmingham is one of those five businesses do we not only governor waiver but also. Ahead of Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services over those executive orders they claim they violate their constitutional rights. When it comes to reopening Michigan governor Widmer says she doesn't have a set time or date for when will be ready only that it will happen in phases. A hard. Line has a lot and I'm. Humidity here in our ability you. These. Five Michigan businesses are suing governor where Murray and Robert Gordon the head of Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services in federal court. Arguing filled in nineteen related executive orders have quote chartered civil society place ten million people under house arrest. And taking jobs away from nearly one point two million people all without due process of law. The businesses want to jury trial this isn't the only lawsuit filed against the governor over the executive orders. And this comes as she's also preparing for another battle in Lansing the legislature back in session today. The governor wants to extend the state of emergency for 28 days it's set to expire tomorrow. The GOP controlled house and senate pushing to ease restrictions in reopen Michigan sooner rather than later my whole. Is that in the coming I days or weeks that we're gonna green gage street and actor which has residential and commercial construction. We I look at additional outdoor enterprise. In the coming days and and also we are masters at. I'm different sectors of our industrial. Nobody did that lawsuit to stop me says generally they have about 282. Real estate agents they say due to these executive mourners. None of them are working right now they say they've also had to lay off six in police IBC a lot of companies dealing with having a layup and police and for a closed during this pandemic. We'll be reaching out to governor Webber's office for your response to that lawsuit in Birmingham this morning ten shops seven action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.